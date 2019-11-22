Creating Your Space, Quote Countertops enter marketing partnership

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Spaceand Quote Countertops have started a joint marketing partnership to support their mutual countertop dealers.

Both businesses focus on the countertop and Kitchen & Bath dealer segment with Creating Your Space providing custom websites and digital marketing, while Quote Countertops offers proprietary consumer and dealer web-based custom quote tools. Each company provides visualization tools with varying features and capabilities, ensuring dealers have an option that works for their business.

“Our products and services for dealers selling countertops are very complementary, ensuring our joint customers have an advantage over their competition,” said Jay Flynn, vice president, Creating Your Space. “We can properly market Quote Countertops on the dealer’s website and drive traffic to this powerful lead tool with our digital marketing, ensuring maximum sales opportunities.”

Creating Your Space and Quote Countertops will be exhibiting at KBIS in Las Vegas, Jan. 21-23, 2020.