Creating Your Space enters new business channel

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space has started providing custom website and digital marketing services for the kitchen and bath industry.

Creating Your Space will provide fully custom websites, visualization for countertops and backsplashes, customized product catalogs specific to the dealer’s suppliers and a full range of digital marketing services to drive leads for dealers and support their efforts to generate sales.

“We have been investing in technology and content for kitchen and bath segment from our inception 19 years ago to support our builder design center customers and later, to support our flooring retail dealers that sell and support multiple kitchen and bath categories,” said Jay Flynn, vice president of Creating Your Space. “It is a natural transition to leverage this to supporting exclusive Kitchen and Bath dealers.”

Creating Your space will be an exhibitor at KBIS in Las Vegas Jan. 21-23, 2020.