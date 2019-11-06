Coverings opens submissions, nominations for coveted 2020 awards

Arlington, Va.—Coverings, the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, announced that it is accepting submissions for both the 2020 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards and Rock Star Awards. Winners of both programs will be honored at award ceremonies during Coverings 2020, April 20-23, in New Orleans.

“Both the CID Awards and Rock Stars showcase the dedication, creativity and leadership seen throughout the tile and stone industry,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the management company for Coverings. “The awards programs underscore Coverings’ ongoing commitment to support the growth and success of the industry.”

The CID Awards celebrate outstanding design and installation in residential and commercial tile and stone projects. Architects, designers, builders, contractors, distributors, retailers, installers, and other industry professionals may submit their projects through the CID project submittal portal by or before the Dec. 20, 2019, 5 p.m. EST deadline.

Each project will be evaluated by an independent panel of judges who will assess levels of creativity, craftsmanship and use of materials. The projects can be located internationally but must have been completed between January 2018 and December 2019 for review eligibility. Project entries are free of charge, and multiple entries are encouraged.

The Coverings Rock Star program will recognize emerging, young professional industry leaders. Nominations may be submitted by or before the Dec. 20, 2019, deadline using Coverings’ Rock Stars nomination form.

Qualifying nominees must be 35 years old or younger and employed as one of the following: architect, designer, distributor, retailer, contractor/installer, fabricator, specifier, manufacturer and/or trade association personnel.

Nominees are reviewed by a committee of industry leaders who evaluate the contenders’ experience levels; professional certifications or affiliations; previous awards or accolades; prior speaking engagements at industry events; quantity of published works; impact in the tile and stone industry; and what sets them apart as emerging leaders in the industry.

For more information and to register for Coverings 2020, visit coverings.com.