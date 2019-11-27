Chinese flooring industry turns towards design carpets

Shanghai, China—Over the last 21 years, Domotex asia/ChinaFloor has seen great success with its signature pavilions. The 2020 event looks to continue to provide the international audience with visitor-favorite events and also bring new unforgettable experiences.

Treasures of the Orient

The origin and history of oriental carpets have always intrigued Chinese consumers. Previously, they were mostly used in the hospitality and public sectors, but with a growing Chinese interest in interior design, the consumption pattern has changed. Chinese consumers are looking for handmade carpets with exclusive designs and fabrics from India, Afghanistan and Nepal.

To introduce oriental carpets to the B2C world, Domotex asia/ChinaFloor has created the Treasures of the Orient—an exclusive area with over 6,900 square feet of space in the heart of Hall-W3. The area will have a distinctive design and welcome exhibitors from India, Afghanistan and Nepal.

Chinese Original Carpet Design Show

With China accounting for one-third of global luxury consumption, Chinese consumers want more premiumization. It’s a trend that extends right across the Chinese consumer sector, including interior design and home decoration. Chinese companies are making the shift from “made in China” to “designed and created in China” as consumers grow more confident with the domestic brands.

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor will support Chinese carpet design with its second edition of the Chinese Original Carpet Design Show, which promotes the works of young Chinese carpet designers. The top 30 carpets will be displayed onsite as a part of a unique installation. A jury will choose the top 10 works and award the young talents onsite.

Luxury Brands Carpet Show

The Domotex asia/ChinaFloor team and Cover Magazine will launch the fourth edition of the curated Luxury Brands exhibition.VIPs and invited guests can visit the signature marquee in Hall-W5, presenting renowned carpet design firms who will indulge visitors with a variety of extravagant products. Each company introduces two of their finest hand-made rugs with the goal of attracting buyers as well as industry professionals interested in collaborating on future design projects.

2020 Carpet Delegation

Show organizers and COVER will give international visitors the opportunity to catalyze their participation by applying for the 2020 Carpet Delegation. Delegates who are selected follow exclusive Domotex asia/ChinaFloor Carpet Sector tours and are personally introduced to the luxury brands exhibitors.

For more information, visit: domotexasiachinafloor.com