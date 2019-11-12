Cali wins click LVT tariff exclusion for industry

San Diego—A request submitted by Cali has been accepted by the U.S. Trade Representative, resulting in a tariff exemption affecting the entire vinyl flooring industry. The exclusion concerns Section 301 tariffs for select types of luxury vinyl plank flooring and is effective immediately, lifting the current 25% tariff.

“Cali led the efforts to exclude LVP from the tariffs which began back in the Fall of 2018 and impacted the whole flooring industry,” said Doug Jackson, CEO of Cali Bamboo. “We’re delighted to learn our efforts paid off, and the U.S. Trade Representative granted our exclusion. This is good news for our industry, but namely good news for the customer who will maintain access to a high-quality product at a viable price.”

Cali achieved the pivotal exemption through a collaboration with Congressman Scott Peters, U.S. Representative for California’s 52nd congressional district, where Calii is headquartered. The company approached the congressman back in June and together appealed to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

A public docket listing all granted, denied and pending requests for this particular tariff can be seen at exclusions.ustr.gov/s/docket?docketNumber=USTR-2019-0005. Cali’s requests can be viewed by searching the list by “Organization Name,” and entering “Cali Bamboo.”