Cali launches new Odyssey Wide+ planks

San Diego— Cali is expanding upon Odyssey—its customer-favorite Cali Hardwoods collection. Newly widened planks measure 7.5 inches, offering a broader option alongside the original 5.5-inch wide planks.

The thoughtfully curated engineered hardwood flooring is defined by beauty and character. The 11-piece collection includes four European white oak styles, four American maples and three American hickories—all responsibly sourced from Lacey Act compliant forests.

Planks are tongue-and-groove and sized to make rooms feel more expansive, measuring up to 82 11/16 inches long. A safe-for-the-home, UV-oil finish provides surface protection while highlighting natural knots, mineral streaks and wind shake. Planks look their best when treated a few times a year with an oil refresher solution.

As with all Cali Hardwoods collections, Odyssey features a “Green-to-the-Core” construction. The 2mm top beauty layer of each plank adheres to a foundation of layered sustainable wood. Using a fast-growing timber for the core allows planks to be larger, more dimensionally stable, and get four times as much flooring from each tree.

The new, wider Odyssey styles are available for purchase at CaliFloors.com and from a select network of flooring dealers across the country.

See the Odyssey Collection up close.