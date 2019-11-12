Benchwick floors, walls to be launched in U.S., Canada and Europe

Northann Distribution Center and Benchwick Construction Products have announced plans to launch ultra-high definition, direct digital print Benchwick flooring and wall coverings in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Benchwick began in 2013 and has perfected ultra-high definition direct printing technology on its waterproof Blue Eleven ultra-stable rigid core and PVC-free EScore. Over one million flooring and wall panels have already been produced in 2019.

“Through our proprietary technology, we have engineered a game-changer in terms of unsurpassed realism, color and detail that is two times the resolution of others,” said Richard Abiali, vice president of sales and development. “There’s nothing else like it.”

In addition to its ultra-high definition, direct printing process, the Benchwick collection features a number of other industry advancements, thanks to its inhouse R&D division dubbed “Crazy Industry.” Among Benchwick firsts are DSE (digital synchronized effect) that provides a realistic look and feel; Infinite Glass, a transparent UV-protective layer; and ArmorDual, made with sapphire crystals for the perfect abrasion resistance. Benchwick flooring and wall coverings range from AC2 to AC5 for residential (limited lifetime warranty) and light commercial (15- to 25-year warranties).

There are four product series in the Benchwick collection with planks and tiles of varying sizes and groutless seams that come standard with click installation, although styles can also be ordered as glue down. All Benchwick products feature no pattern repeats in 200 square feet and are FloorScore certified.

“We think of ourselves as a technology company that produces superior interior surfaces, not a flooring company that uses a little technology,” Abiali said. “Because of that, we bring our customers a better product, quicker order fulfillment, minimal delivery times, fewer imperfections and more customization possibilities.”

Visit Benchwick U.S.A. at NAFCD 2019 Annual Convention, booth #610.

For more information, visit: benchwick.com.