Armstrong Flooring to host Energy Conservation Forum

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring will host the 14th annual Energy Conservation Forum at its Lancaster headquarters on Nov. 14, 4:00-8:30 p.m. The theme for this year's event is “The Changing Landscape of Energy Production – Meeting the Challenges.”

Featured presentations and speakers include:

Integrating Renewable Energy into PJM’s Wholesale Electricity Markets: Challenges in Pricing; Anthony Giacomoni, senior marketing strategist, advanced analytics, PJM Interconnection

Zero Net Energy Building: Case Study; Chris Steuer, sustainability director, Millersville University

Building Analytics: Maximizing Energy Efficiency; Kristy Schomaker, Trane

Color-Smart Choices to Reduce Energy Consumption; Amy Costello, sustainability manager, Armstrong Flooring

“This annual event is a valuable opportunity for facilities professionals, engineers and other leaders in business and education to collaborate and learn about best practices to conserve and efficiently manage energy resources,” Costello said. “We look forward to gaining new insights into making buildings more energy-efficient, which is an important focus for the architects, designers and facility owners we work with each day.”

The event will be held at the headquarters campus of Armstrong Flooring and Armstrong World Industries at 2500 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Pa. Dinner is included in the cost, which is $25 per person ($15 for students).

For more information, visit afe45.org/encon-forum.