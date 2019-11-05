Ardex introduces Feather Finish XF

Aliquippa, Pa.—Ardex Americas, a leader in the manufacture of specialty building products, has launched Ardex Feather Finish XF self-drying, cement-based finish underlayment.

Ardex Feather Finish XF joins Ardex Feather Finish and Ardex’s full line of high-quality patching compounds designed to eliminate flooring installation problems associated with disbonding, crumbling, mold, mildew and staining.

Like classic Ardex Feather Finish, Ardex Feather Finish XF is a self-drying, finishing underlayment, designed to provide a smooth surface prior to the installation of flooring over a variety of substrates. It installs from a true feather-edge, up to unlimited depth in defined areas and can receive floorings in as little as 15 minutes. Also suitable for castor wheels, Ardex Feather Finish XF is mold and mildew resistant.

“Ardex Feather Finish XF is a welcome addition to our patching solutions,” Jody Proudfit, Ardex product category manager - patching and finishing. “It’s a great product that you can trust to deliver the highest quality just like our classic Feather Finish. Feather Finish XF offers our customers another excellent choice when it comes to patching solutions, one worthy of carrying the esteemed Feather Finish brand.”

For more information, visit: ardexamericas.com.