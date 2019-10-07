WFCA celebrates 60 years, inducts Bell into Hall of Fame

Dalton, Ga.—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) celebrated its 60th anniversary gala at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Ga. on September 19, 2019. The evening celebration included the induction of Vance Bell, chairman and chief executive officer of Shaw Industries Group, Inc., into the WFCA Hall of Fame.

Bell was named chairman and chief executive officer in 2006 succeeding Robert Shaw, the man who hired him back in the 70's. During his decades with Shaw, Bell has worked with everything from sales and marketing to manufacturing and operations. Shaw now boasts more than $6 billion in annual sales and has approximately 23,000 employees.

The celebration was attended by more than 200 industry professionals and executives, including the association's past presidents, chairmen and directors from the original Western Floor Covering Association and the American Floorcovering Institute (formerly the Retail Floorcovering Institute), which merged to become the WFCA as it is known today. The event saluted its past with a memory-filled glimpse of the association's history through a video presentation of vintage photographs from the group's first 60 years.

"The last 60 years have given us reasons to celebrate," said Scott Humphrey, chief executive officer, World Floor Covering Association. "Our industry has progressed over the past 60 years in all areas including products, quality, service and support to our members. WFCA has played a large role in the defining moments of the flooring industry, and we are proud of its achievements. There will always be challenges, but our future is bright."

The goals of the WFCA include promoting the industry, developing quality standards, sponsoring research, representing member interests in government legislative and regulatory issues and providing management tools and educational programs. Throughout the years, WFCA has continually developed programs to meet the needs of the ever-changing flooring industry.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we've made, and we look forward to the next 60 years of accomplishments," said Humphrey. "We've seen a lot of changes over the years, but one thing remains the same—the value of this industry association. Join us for the next 60 years. Combine your voice with ours. Together we can do wonderful, amazing things."