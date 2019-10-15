W.F. Taylor appoints Murfin president

Dalton, Ga.–W.F. Taylor has named Paul K. Murfin as president, effective October 28, 2019. Murfin will work alongside Dan Pelton, CEO of Taylor’s parent company Meridian Adhesives Group, to further Taylor’s customer-driven focus of offering exceptional solutions to the flooring industry.

Prior to joining Taylor, Murfin was senior vice president of distribution at Mohawk Industries. He worked as president and CEO of IVC US from 2011-2018 and vice president of sales for Armstrong World Industries from 2005-2011.

Murfin is known as an accomplished business leader and flooring industry expert, the company said. He is currently a board member of the Floor Covering Industry Foundations (FCIF).

“We are extremely pleased to have Paul join Taylor to continue to expand Taylor’s growth in the flooring industry,” said Pelton. “Paul is well aligned with the Meridian mindset to pursue continued excellence in customer support and technology advancements.”