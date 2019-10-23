Valinge: Much more than licensing locking systems

By Steven Feldman

Viking, Sweden—Valinge has long held the reputation as company that develops and licenses mechanical locking systems for the flooring industry. The heavily licensed 2G and 5G systems are today’s flagbearers. But one of the best-kept secrets is how Valinge has evolved from much more than locking systems licenser to more of a solution-based provider.

Valinge has always prided itself on its legacy of innovation and technology, which is still 90% of its business first and foremost. But a new factory here has put Valinge on the manufacturing map—primarily as a way to get its new inventions into the market, but also to potentially distribute its innovations downstream if manufacturers are slow to pull the trigger on prospective licenses.

“Right now we don't have our own distribution channels so we are not selling to the end consumers,” said Lennart Thalin, region manager, North and South America. “We have a setup where we can manufacture product for potential licensees as an OEM producer and provide startup volumes. However, we can also create a threat in the market where if manufacturers fail to adopt our technology, we can eventually push it through the distribution channel to the end consumer.”

Consider it part of the evolution and growth of the 26-year-old company founded by Darko Pervan, widely credited as the initiator of laminate flooring during his Perstorp days. After departing Perstorp, Pervan established Valinge in 1993 to develop new product concepts for flooring, then license and produce them—mechanical locking systemsas the most commercialized. “We used to have just a lab line,” Thalin recalled. “Now we want to be first to market with these innovations.”

To support this evolution, Pervan about a year and a half ago took on a minority partner in Kirkbi, the private equity firm which holds a 75% stake in the LEGO company among its portfolio. The benefits were threefold: an infusion of capital, the ability to tap into Kirkbi’s broad expertise and the opportunity to leverage a well-known brand.

The proof is in the pudding. Valinge boasted sales of $131.3 million in 2018 with more than 200 employees. What’s more, the company has invested more than $87.5 million in new technology over these last two years.

One of the byproducts of these investments has been the production of its innovative wood-powder-based surface technology, branded Nadura and Woodura. This is the business unit where Valinge uses production as part of the commercialization. “It doesn’t mean we have to go to production,” Thalin told FCNews. “We can just sell the technology itself through a license, although we can also push that further on in the value chain.”

Nadura, introduced a few years ago, is a new flooring category based on recycled wood powder combined with binders, hard particles and pigments. Those ingredients are dispersed onto a board then pressed in a short cycle press or continuous press. “The result is an extremely durable floor because the homogeneous wood powder is nearly impossible to wear through,” Thalin said. “It is extremely impact and scratch resistant.”

Valinge believes Nadura offers a better aesthetic when compared to other types of flooring that are designed to mimic the real thing. “Since we are scattering the powder dynamically, we have no repetition at all—which is a huge problem with the laminate industry,” Thalin said. “And we can get extremely good-looking textures by utilizing different types of press plates. That’s why we call it hard as stone, warm as wood.” As such, Valinge positions Nadura as an alternative to laminate. “We don’t think it will replace laminate, but from a technology and price standpoint it’s possible [to cut into its share.]”

Woodura, introduced in 2018, offers nearly the same construction as Nadura except Woodura has a rotary cut birch veneer on top. It begins with a core, and powder is applied on both sides to balance the product. There is a veneer on both sides, which is compressed and then impregnated with melamine which hardens the wood. “We have improved the dent and wear resistance over Nadura but not the scratch resistance,” Thalin said. “Scratch resistance has a lot to do with the type of lacquering or oil system you’re working with. If you scratch the lacquer, it has nothing to do with what’s under the lacquer.”

Nadura and Woodura are just about the surface and can be applied on top of any type of core. “We have just chosen to put them on HDF right now basically because we have melamine and it bonds very well to an HDF so the chemistry is very good for it,” Thalin said. “It’s a floor using Woodura technology.”

What about SPC? “In the United States waterproof has become extremely important,” he said. “We can apply Woodura on any type of waterproof core. It doesn’t have to be SPC. You cannot direct press on an SPC. You need to have a two-step production process where you actually first create the SLS and then you glue it to the core.

Thalin believes Woodura will have appeal both residentially and commercially. “We see it as a residential product because of the long, wide planks. You can very easily afford it compared to traditional wood floors. But from a contractor’s point of view, you can install it in areas where you traditionally can’t have wood because of indentation. Given that it’s three times harder than wood, you can install Woodura in office buildings and light commercial. It speaks to performance.”

The fact that if offers some benefits beyond engineered wood could be viewed as a Catch 22: How does Valinge get wood manufacturers to embrace this technology and manufacture this product? “That’s the problem we’re facing here in Europe—a risk for cannibalization,” Thalin said. “How do you sell Woodura if you are a wood producer? You cannot say it’s cheaper, it’s better, it’s more sustainable. Those are the three most unique selling points we are promoting right now.”

However, the hope is that a wood manufacturer may see the potential of Woodura as the future of hardwood flooring. “We have been having discussions with wood producers that are willing to make the investment and shift their production from wood to Woodura,” Thalin said.

Going forward, Valinge believes its innovations must be better, more cost efficient and more sustainable. “Those three boxes must be checked,” Thalin said. “When it comes to Woodura we are definitely there.”

Other technologies

Valinge has a couple of other technologies that are generating excitement:

Liteback

Liteback is billed as a core technology for LVT, SPC, rigid core and WPC that reduces raw material consumption during production and makes transportation of product more efficient. The technology involves cutting out material from the backing during the production process, thereby reducing the weight of the final product up to 20% while not affecting the performance of the floor. The material that is removed is recycled back into the production process, thereby reducing material consumption up to 20%.

With lighter products, every shipping container can be filled with more flooring, in turn lowering carbon footprint by reducing the number of required transports. “When you take out 15%-20% of air in a container you can have 15%-20% more material,” Thalin explained. “That’s dollars. So you will have a savings in material and the shipping costs. And the consumer will have a lighter product installed. “We estimate a manufacturer using this technology can save about a dollar a box, minus the licensing fee.”

In addition, Liteback has proven to provide all the benefits of a typical product while maintaining product appearance and quality.

ACTiO2

A floor with ACTiO2 integrated in its lacquer layer enables a natural photocatalytic process to take place when exposed to daylight or indoor light that generates active air-purifying particles. This allows harmful emissions, bacteria and unpleasant odors to be broken down, thereby improving indoor air quality. And because it is embedded in the lacquer, ACTiO2 remains active during the entire lifetime of the surface.

ACTiO2has been marketed commercially as Pure Genius by Lauzon Hardwood Flooring. After a two-year exclusive expired, Valinge will soon be more aggressive in offering the technology via license to other manufacturers. “We wanted to add it to our own products first,” Thalin said. “It’s quite hard to sell a technology you are not using on your own product. The first thing they’re going to ask is if we have it on Woodura. We don’t. Why not? We’ve been so busy developing our own products and we haven’t come to that point where we have applied it. But it will be done within a year. We haven’t just paid enough attention to ACTiO2 due to priorities.”