Välinge continues growth in Asia

Viken, Sweden—Välinge continues to expand its flooring business in Asia. During the first three quarters of 2019, the company has increased the number of local staff, announced a new service center and also managed to sign more than 20 new license agreements.

The new license agreements are mostly related to 5G and 5G-i locking systems and a majority of them within resilient flooring. Välinge locking systems have been specifically optimized for resilient products to provide easy installation combined with outstanding performance. ​​

“Välinge has experienced strong growth in the Chinese market for a long time and we are very pleased to welcome these new licensees,” said Jarl Gunnarsson, regional manager China/Asia, Välinge Innovation.​​ “Resilient flooring such as LVT, WPC, SPC and MGO continue to grow, especially in this part of the world. The 5G Fold Down technology is the fastest and strongest installation system on the market, making it a perfect fit for resilient products.”

As a result of the growth in this region, Välinge has increased its local presence and support. In May, Välinge announced that a support center at Homag China Golden Field was going to be launched. The center will open in December and will comprise: ​

Production demonstration of Threespine, Liteback and floor installation technologies

Supply of customized samples for above technologies

Customer education and training

Laboratory tests and QC

Supply/distribution of plastics inserts

The overall mission is to make flooring and furniture producers more competitive by providing the latest and best technologies together with first-class support. ​

“One of Välinge’s strengths has always been our technical support,” Gunnarsson said. ​“Thanks to our technical specialists we are able to shorten time-to-market and improve the installation and performance of floating floors and assembly of click products. The support center will enhance this furthermore. After all, Välinge is only successful if our licensees are successful.”

Välinge has recently published websites for both 5G Fold Downand Threespinein Chinese to better support the common growth and facilitate relations in the Chinese market.