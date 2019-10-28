Valencia Coverings, Tile of Spain host tapas event

Miami—Valencia Coverings has opened registration for a special event with Tile of Spain called Ceramics for Life: Consumer & Design Trends. The event, which will be held Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Valencia Coverings, will feature speaker Ryan Fasan, a consultant from Tile of Spain and ceramic tile specialist.

This event will compare and contrast prevailing consumer and design trends to develop a strong understanding of modern ceramic’s broad appeal and applicability to both. What’s more, guests will have an opportunity to sample Spanish tapas, wine and network with interior designers, architects, specialized press and industry leaders.

