Third generation of Swiff-Train family retires

Houston—Swiff-Train has announced that, after a combined 167 years of service, Kenny, L. A. and Jeffrey Train will retire from the company on December 22, 2019.

The Swiff-Train Company gratefully acknowledges and thanks them for their many contributions they have made to the organization. “We would not be where we are today without their dedication and leadership over these past 59 years,” said Shane Calloway, president and CEO. “We wish them the very best as they enter the next chapter of their lives.”

According to Swiff-Train, Kenny, L. A. and Jeffrey Train’s duties have been transferred to other qualified associates. The company is confident that these associates will continue to give the same level of service just as the brothers have provided for so many years.

Swiff-Train Company is a full-line flooring distributor, as well as parent company and headquarters to EarthWerks, Pinnacle and Ground Control Surfaces flooring.