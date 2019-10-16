Tarkett to unveil NYC Atelier showroom, event space

New York— Tarkett is set to launch its New York Atelier, located adjacent to one of the main design districts on Madison Avenue. Designed by Huntsman Architectural Group, this 10,000-square-foot space is designed as a modular, sophisticated, co-creation workspace. It is meant to inspire collaboration and creativity and encourage the design community to use it as a destination for hosting events and presentations.

Through a partnership with trend studio Edelkoort Inc., the space will also be a destination for a series of curated exhibits. With a larger footprint in New York City, the Atelier offers the opportunity to experience all Tarkett solutions in one space and will house a variety of flooring platforms, including LVT, broadloom, modular carpet, Powerbond, rubber, Lino, VET, SVT and vinyl sheet.

“We listened to the NYC A&D community about what they wanted out of a space,” said Chris Stulpin, chief creative officer for Tarkett North America. “They wanted a space where they could be inspired and perhaps learn something (Edelkoort revolving exhibits), they wanted a space where they could work and lay out projects (co-working area), they wanted a space to socialize (communal dining table, open kitchen and staircase), that was really flexible (mobile conference rooms) and they wanted a space where they could easily interact with our brand (accessible samples—help yourself). All these considerations were embedded into the design for our customers’ experience. You can come to our space to work, play, meet up and be inspired.”

Tarkett will celebrate the grand opening of its New York Atelier October 30, with an invitation-only panel discussion called Circular by Design, curated by trend studio Edelkoort Inc., and featuring Jessica Schreiber of Fabscrap, Dhruv Raina of Tarkett and designers Suzanne Tick and Zero Waste Daniel, moderated by trend analyst Philip Fimmano of Edelkoort.