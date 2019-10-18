Somerset receives NWFA/NOFMA certification

St. Louis—Somerset Hardwood Flooring has earned NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association. NWFA/NOFMA certification assures a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content and average board length.

“NWFA is pleased to welcome Somerset as the newest NWFA/NOFMA Factory Finished member,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president & CEO. “It’s encouraging to see the factory finished segment of the NOFMA Program grow right alongside the increased demand for factory finished products in the marketplace. This is a clear indicator of the unification of our domestic manufacturers, and the continued value they see in the NWFA/NOFMA Program.”

Certified mills must meet rigorous production standards, and are inspected a minimum of two times per year to ensure consistent grade standards are maintained.

“Somerset Hardwood flooring has a balanced product portfolio of both solid and engineered wood flooring products,” said Paul Stringer, Somerset vice president of sales & marketing. “We continue to see great potential in the solid sector, and certifying our factory finished products to the NWFA/NOFMA Program is an effective way for us to add value to our line and to communicate that to our customers.”

A full list of NWFA/NOFMA certified manufacturers can be found on the NWFA website.