Somerset Hardwood makes distribution moves

Somerset, Ky.—Effective Jan. 1, 2020, The Belknap White Group will be the exclusive supplier of Somerset Brand Prefinished Flooring in New England (with the exception of western Connecticut), as well as Upstate and Western New York. Belknap will also distribute on a dual basis in New York City, New Jersey, Delaware, Philadelphia and Western Connecticut.

“We appreciate Belknap’s commitment to the Somerset brand and look forward to continued growth in the future,” said Paul Stringer, vice president of sales and marketing for Somerset Hardwood Flooring.

At the same time, Somerset has added Chicago based All Tile to its family of distributors. With 24 facilities throughout the Midwest, All Tile’s deep inventories, hardwood expertise and in-house freight system provides their dealers with the products and service levels they need in order to succeed in today’s environment.

All Tile will handle Somerset’s full line of prefinished solid and engineered hardwood along with unfinished hardwood. “We are honored to add Somerset Hardwood Flooring to our hardwood flooring product offering,” said Kevin Gurican, All Tile’s wood and laminate product category manager. “Somerset offers the best domestically produced product in the industry with quality and design that are second to none. The addition of Somerset along with the other lines we offer makes All Tile the leader in Hardwood Flooring distribution in the central United States.”

Somerset’s Stringer applauded the partnership with All Tile, citing the distributor’s professional sales staff and efficient logistics capabilities. “We expect All Tile to help Somerset take the next step towards continued growth with the added strength they bring to the territory,” he said. Somerset has a substantial network of distribution partners that bring added value to our product line, and All Tile is certainly a strong addition to that network. We welcome them to the Somerset family of distributors.”

Both Belknap White Group and All Tile are top 20 U.S. distributors.