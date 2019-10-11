Shaw to host sustainable brands webinar

Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries is hosting a webinar with Sustainable Brands Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. with diverse organizations intently focused on products and initiatives that support the well-being of people and the planet. The webinar will explore what is driving their efforts, the challenges they’ve faced, keys to success and what’s on the horizon.

“At Shaw, we put people at the center of sustainability—what we call sustain[HUMAN]ability,” said Susan Farris, vice president of sustainability and corporate communications at Shaw. “It’s why we’re focused on the ingredients that go into products and the impacts of sound, moisture and other design elements so we can create a better future. We believe in a future comprised of spaces and places that support the well-being of people and the planet. This webinar provides the opportunity for attendees to learn from others’ successes and innovations as well as the challenges they faced in the process.”

Moderated by Farris, panelists include:

Perkins and Will’s Material Performance Lab co-director, Mary Dickinson

A global architecture and design firm that ignited an industry movement toward healthy building materials in 2008 and whose Material Performance Lab continues to lead research and educate design professionals on how to choose healthier, more sustainable products.

A leader in textile innovation that helps textile brands and manufacturers quickly identify, target and manufacture novel technologies including groundbreaking work on IKEA’s air purifying curtain concept.

An organization dedicated to advancing human and environmental health who, in conjunction with the Housing Partnership Network, helps encourages the adoption of healthier materials in the affordable housing sector.

Attendees will: