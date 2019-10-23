Roxane Spears to lead Tarkett’s sustainability initiatives

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has promoted Roxane Spears to vice president of sustainability for Tarkett North America. In this newly created position, Spears leads the organization’s sustainability initiatives across research and development, material optimization and corporate communications.

Spear joined the company in 2004 to align with Tarkett’s strong commitment to sustainability. While serving multiple sales and sales management roles for more than 15 years, she focused on educating her peers and customers on a holistic approach to sustainability. Her work will expand the sustainability conversation beyond the building so that it includes the wellness of the people in the space and the health of our planet.

“I am passionate in my belief that we all must work together toward a common goal of healthier building materials and radical transparency,” Spears said. “I look at sustainability as the story for all of us. We all need to ask what we can do as a company, and also, what I can do personally. Small steps grow to large actions. I am looking forward to leading Tarkett in future innovation.”

The role is an important one for Tarkett, an organization that has established goals and commitments to eco-design for several decades. In the company’s 2018 Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) Report, Tarkett shared several sustainability performance highlights achieved by the global organization, which include:

Material assessment and transparency: 98% of Tarkett's raw materials—representing more than 3,000 materials—are third-party assessed for their impact on people’s health and the environment based on Cradle to Cradle criteria.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.