RollMaster Software integrates with Android

Hammond, La.—RollMaster Software has fully integrated with Android’s handheld wireless barcode device. This development makes warehouse barcoding simpler, more affordable and more efficient for flooring dealers across the U.S. and Canada, according to the company.

RollMaster Software’s Barcode Software & Equipment allows even small flooring retailers to utilize barcode management for POS, stock check, price check, receiving, physical inventory and assigning installers to work orders. Now, the technology has advanced to the point where a handheld device can deliver all this functionality with an improved user experience and mobility. “Wireless warehousing has reached an all-new level of innovation for flooring businesses,” said Kelly Oechslin, product marketing manager, RollMaster Software.

A major benefit of the new device is the user interface, which delivers a modern screen, touch capability, a QWERTY keyboard and the familiar Android look and feel. The device can be used for barcoding without Wi-Fi, and doubles as a regular smartphone with the addition of a SIM card and mobile service.

“The Android device is incredibly easy to setup, train and use,” said RollMaster trainer, Dan Seago. “It’s also much less expensive than the traditional Triton gun/Tricoder. That all makes the customer’s life easier. Our customers love the ability to slip the device into a pocket while on the go. It frees up warehouse personnel from being tied to their desks.”

RollMaster launched the integration with an Android device, but the technology also works on iPhones and all other smartphones with the addition of an integrated barcode scanner attachment.