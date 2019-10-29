Pharr CEO receives Spirit of the Carolinas Award

McAdenville, N.C.—During the Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 17th annual Salute to Business & Manufacturing, Bill Carstarphen, Pharr’s president and CEO, received the Spirit of the Carolinas Award as well as The Order of the Long Leaf Pine from the state of North Carolina.

The Spirit of the Carolina’s Award is given annually to a local business leader who has shown commitment and success within the free enterprise system, leadership within a particular industry and citizenship within a community. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is given to a citizen of North Carolina who has made significant contributions to their community.

“I am extremely honored to receive these awards,” Carstarphen said. “They are not just a personal recognition, but a salute to our community and the entire Pharr family. This is certainly an exciting time to live and work in Gaston County and this recognition truly energizes me to continue my family’s long-time commitment to our community.”

The Salute to Business and Manufacturing is an annual black-tie gala event that celebrates the pillars of the business community—the individuals and the company who have done the most to support and foster the economy. The event’s history runs deep with that of the Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce and was formally known as a Gaston County business community benchmark. Carstarphen’s father won the award in 2004.