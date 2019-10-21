Pergo Extreme live on Fox & Friends

Calhoun, Ga.—Pergo Extreme was recently live on Fox & Friends during a segment on basement upgrades for fall. Aired on Oct. 19, guest host and renowned contractor Skip Bedell shared how Pergo Extreme luxury rigid vinyl is not only extremely durable but also has the look, protection and guarantee consumers need for spaces like basements.

“Pergo Extreme is an entire class of spectacular floors that can take any room in the home—even the basement—to the next level,” said Jason Sims, director of brand marketing, Mohawk. “That’s why Skip chose Pergo Extreme for the segment. By partnering with him, we were able to get the high-performance message out to millions of homeowners. Being featured on Fox & Friends is just one way we are building the strength of the brand and keeping Pergo Extreme top of mind for customers.”

Now in select specialty retail stores across the country, Pergo Extreme provides Mohawk’s Edge partners with an exclusive and extensive collection of flooring. Pergo Extreme is 100% waterproof, dent proof, kid proof and pet proof with a lifetime warranty. Sixty higher-end wood and stone visuals in four collections feature advanced engineering, authentic textures and multiple length-width offerings for immense design versatility.

“Pergo Extreme looks and feels like wood without any of the maintenance, and it’s made to last for years,” Bedell explained. “Made for high traffic, it’s super durable and designed to hold up to the kids and even moisture—specifically in basements.”

Mohawk is helping retailers tell the Pergo Extreme story with a Pergo “Go Life” national advertising campaign; dynamic in-store merchandising, such as modular displays and point-of-purchase kits; digital resources, including preferred listings on pergo.com; and Omnify and Edge Local Advertising campaigns.

Watch Pergo Extreme in action on Fox & Friends here.

For more information on Pergo Extreme, visit na.pergo.com or talk to your local Mohawk sales representative.