Patcraft implements ‘Transform Community’ effort in cities nationwide

Cartersville, Ga.—During the week of Sept. 23, Patcraft organized a company-wide Transform Community effort through a program designed to foster collaboration and encourage support of local initiatives that strengthen communities. Throughout the week, Patcraft account managers organized local community service opportunities, bringing to life part of the company’s mission to transform spaces and human experiences while supporting community transformation.

On Sept. 23, the Patcraft product development and marketing teams supported the Transform Community effort through a day of volunteering at Bartow Family Resources to help with improvement projects at the Cartersville, Ga.-based facility. Bartow Family Resources is a non-profit organization whose mission is to build a healthier community and stronger families through education and mentoring.

“It was important to our team that in addition to the national events taking place, we also support local organizations in our own home town,” said Shannon Cochran, vice president of creative and design, Patcraft. “Bartow Family Resources is a wonderful organization in Cartersville. Since 1989, they have been a mainstay in our community—one that helps so many families. Our team had a great day volunteering to support their mission.”

Twenty members of the Patcraft product development and marketing teams spent the afternoon at the facility, helping with improvement projects including painting, pressure washing and landscaping.

“The Transform Community effort connected our friends, families, association members and business partners who came together for a day of true community transformation in the areas in which we live, work and play,” said Jeff West, vice president of marketing for Patcraft. “Throughout the week, I challenged our associates to bring people together in their cities to give back in some way. Be that community clean up; feeding the homeless; organizing a charitable fundraiser; working with our youth; or anything else that served as a passion. With 140 associates, we knew that even a small act of kindness and giving would go far and be multiplied by the number of hands that joined in this effort.”

With events that took place across the country from Madison, Wis., to Dallas to Patcraft’s home-base of Cartersville, Ga., the Transform Community effort was a success—shining a light on the company’s mission to transform both space and experience.