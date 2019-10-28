NWFA completes 40th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 40th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for United States Marine Corps Corporal Chad Watson took place on Oct. 17, in Manhattan, Ill. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member WD Flooring.

Corporal Watson was on combat patrol in 2006 in the Al Anbar Province of Fallujah, Iraq when the Humvee he was driving hit an IED. The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg above the knee, a shattered left foot and ankle, and eye injuries caused by shrapnel.

“Despite his injuries, Corporal Watson gives new meaning to the word perseverance,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “His road to recovery has been long and difficult, but he continues to make tremendous strides in both his personal and professional life. We’re honored to partner with WD Flooring to provide flooring for his new home.”

In addition to the 40 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 17 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 132 NWFA-member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services in locations throughout the United States, with a total value of more than $4.56 million. A list of all NWFA R.I.S.E. participating companies can be found at nwfa.org/giving-back.aspx.

By the end of this year, 70 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.

To learn more about the program, contact the NWFA at 800.422.4556, or email anita.howard@nwfa.org.