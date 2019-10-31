NAFCD’s UID increases effectiveness of distribution professionals

Chicago—NAFCD's University of Innovative Distribution (UID) will take place March 8-11, 2020 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis. This four-day event offers a concentrated educational program focused on the unique needs of the wholesale distribution channel.

NAFCD's UID provides more than 40 courses on the key functional disciples relevant to distribution, allowing attendees to customize their curriculum. In addition, attendees can choose from classes focused on marketing, leadership, negotiation skills, inventory management, territory sales, human resources and more.

At the conclusion of the program, attendees receive an official Letter of Completion issued by Purdue University awarding three Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for satisfactory completion of the UID program. Attendees may apply these CEUs to their Professional Certificate in Innovative Distribution, which is awarded upon completion of nine CEUs of approved course work.

"I've already put many practical suggestions into use from my education at NAFCD's UID," said Jim Geerling of Blakely Products and recipient of a Certificate of Innovative Distribution. "As the business climate continues to change and the pace keeps getting faster every year, I have found the classes offered at UID have kept me and my colleagues on the cutting edge, which helps us stay a few steps ahead of our competition."

UID is co-sponsored by several leading distribution trade associations, including the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD), and is offered in cooperation with Purdue University's Department of Technology, Leadership and Innovation.

Registration is now open for the 2020 NAFCD UID.

For more information, visit univid.org.