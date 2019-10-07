NAFCD welcomes new distributor members

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has welcomed its newest distributor members into the NAFCD distribution network.

"We're thrilled to welcome our newest distributor members to the NAFCD community," said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive vice president. "We continue to see steady growth in NAFCD membership, and this—in combination with our enhanced programs and member benefits—serve to bolster our community of flooring distribution channel professionals."

New members include:

Bolick Distributors, Corp., Baton Rouge, La.

C&C Wholesale Distributors, Dallas, Texas

Diamond W. Floor Coverings, Inc., San Diego, Calif.

Fuzion Flooring, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

MarMe Tile & Stone, Concord, Ontario, Canada

Sales Master Flooring Solutions, Deer Park, N.Y.

Shamrock Flooring, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Southern Wood Flooring & Supply, Dallas, Texas

Trinity Surfaces, Orlando, Fla.