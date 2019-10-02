MSI opens new showroom, distribution center

Orange, Calif.—MSI opened a new showroom and distribution center in Austin, Texas, with a full offering of the company’s flooring, countertop, decorative mosaic, wall tile and hardscape products. The new, 65,000-square-foot space will also serve residential and commercial markets in the San Antonio and Waco region.

"With our new showroom and distribution center, we have dramatically enhanced our ability to service our customers across Texas," said Raj Shah, president of MSI. "With a dedicated team of local professionals, local inventory and a state-of-the-art showroom, we believe we can offer both the broadest selection of hard surfacing products, unparalleled customer service and the strongest distribution capabilities across the region."

Due to the breadth of MSI products, the space is built as a trade resource across various business channels including residential remodeling, new home construction, multifamily and commercial. “Builders, retailers, fabricators, contractors and interior designers will have an immersive, customer-focused experience with the full line of MSI products," said David Pettit, Austin’s branch leader for MSI. "Access to a fully stocked inventory means they will be able to source and select the best surfaces for their projects–all under one roof.”

MSI’s Austin showroom features dedicated, well-lit and climate-controlled areas to encourage trade professionals and consumers to make the best product and design decisions. “Vignettes display bestselling products in a real-life setting so that visitors can see the latest innovations in everything from hardscaping to porcelain and ceramic tile to mosaic backsplash tile," Pettit added.

The showroom features products for a diverse customer base that were developed around lifestyles, trends and budgets–complete with a state-of-the-art indoor slab area featuring natural stone, Q Premium natural quartz and bestselling products like Everlife LVT and Arterra porcelain pavers. The slab viewing area includes more than 300 colors of granite, marble and other natural stone slabs. A designated quartz gallery houses the company's Q-Premium natural quartz collection. The lineup features more than 90 colors in an array of finishes such as matte, concrete and polished.