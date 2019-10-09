Mohawk unveils Infinite Impact soft surface

Calhoun, Ga.—Infinite Impact carpet plank is derived from Mohawk Group’s strong focus on design and sustainability, a quality, high-performance and engaging soft surface flooring constructed of EnviroStrand solution-dyed polyester fiber.

With its modern tactile attributes, Infinite Impact features six natural chameleon colorway combinations that not only visually inspire but help reduce environmental impact as well.

Through the EnviroStrand fiber platform, Mohawk Group gives new purpose to discarded plastic bottles by turning them into PET carpet fiber. In manufacturing products like Infinite Impact and similar carpet styles, Mohawk Group diverts billions of these bottles from landfills, waterways and oceans each year.