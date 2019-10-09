Mohawk Group joins Material Bank

Calhoun, Ga.— Mohawk Group has become one of the first flooring manufacturers to offer a seamless ordering process for samples through Material Bank. Approximately 1,000 Mohawk Group SKUs across hard and soft surface are now available through the platform, including some of the latest featured styles from this summer’s NeoCon showcase in Chicago.

Material Bank is an architectural and design materials resource and a free service for industry professionals. By combining technology and logistics, Material Bank is a fast and powerful way for design professionals to search and sample materials on a single platform. As a more sustainable solution to sampling, Material Bank also includes a reclamation program so samples can be returned for reuse at no cost to the designer.

As part of Mohawk Group’s desire to drive better project solutions through best-in-class tools and partnerships, Material Bank represents a strategic partnership that is poised to drive a superior customer experience. The service also aligns with Mohawk Group’s desire to help foster stronger relationships within the design community and meet the needs of a digitized architecture and design landscape.

“We recognize the world is changing and that solutions like Material Bank enable Mohawk Group to better serve our customers in a way that really meets their needs for service, customization and speed,” said Mark Oliver, vice president of workplace and retail at Mohawk Group. “Material Bank is an innovative, solutions-based approach that is focused on exceeding the expectations of our customers. We believe in this partnership and look forward to seeing how it helps us elevate the customer experience for design firms across the globe.”