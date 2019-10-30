Michael Riley joins Mohawk Home’s specialty segment

Dalton, Ga.—Michael Riley began his expansive career in 1987 with Karastan, and now has returned to the organization as general manager and senior vice president leading the Karastan segment, the premium brand of Mohawk Home.

With more than 30 years in the industry, including as president of Oriental Weavers USA from 2003 to 2017 and most recently as president of Feizy Rugs, Riley brings extensive experience and knowledge of both domestic and global markets to the Karastan team. Reporting to Riley will be Kelly Moore, senior vice president of sales; John McLeod, vice president of business development; and Tracy Pruitt, vice president of product development and design.

In addition, Bart Hill will lead the Mohawk Home segment as general manager and senior vice president. Hill has spent his entire career at Mohawk beginning in 1997 and has since held leadership roles in sales, marketing, product management, global sourcing and various operational positions.

“The current retail environment requires that we adapt and focus our businesses to offer a world-class customer experience on a global scale,” said Rocky Casteel, president of Mohawk Home. “Under Mike and Bart’s leadership, we will further expand both our Mohawk Home and Karastan business segments with a dedicated team of industry experts that will transform our company and lead us into the future.”