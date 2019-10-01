Mercier Wood Flooring taps McCloskey

Montmagny, Quebec, Canada—Mercier Wood Flooring has named Shawn McCloskey as its new Northeast U.S. regional sales manager. In this role, he will be responsible for the territory serviced by distributors Michael Halebian & Co., Wood Pro and Haines North.

McCloskey comes to Mercier by way of No. 1-ranked flooring distributor Haines, where he served as marketing director.

“Shawn brings years of experience in the floor covering industry where he has occupied key positions,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of sales, U.S. “With a proven track record of leading and growing business, his customer focus and deep industry knowledge will be great assets not just to the team but also to all Mercier's business partners. We are thrilled to have him on board.”