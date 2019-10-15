Mannington Commercial’s Jack Ganley to retire

Salem, N.J.—Jack Ganley, president of Mannington Commercial, will retire on December 31, 2019. He joined Mannington in this capacity in 2004. Upon Ganley’s retirement, Tom Pendley, Mannington Commercial’s senior vice president of marketing, will be promoted to the role of president, Mannington Commercial.

Ganley has led the way for Mannington Commercial’s growth over the years and leaves a legacy of leadership and innovation for the business. During his tenure, Ganley implemented the “Choices” strategy and upgraded sales, marketing and products resulting in steady organic growth. He also directed the integration of Burke and Amtico into the Mannington Commercial business.

Previously, he had been with Lees Carpets, where he began as a manufacturing trainee in 1976 fresh out of Villanova University, and rose through the organization to become president of Lees in 1995 and Burlington House in 1998.

“Jack’s leadership and thoughtful, innovative approach to how he conducts business have left an indelible mark on Mannington,” said Russell Grizzle, president and CEO. “His commitment to the company, its values and our customers were always at the forefront and we wish him much health and happiness in his retirement.”