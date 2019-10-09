Made in America trade show features Emily Morrow Home

Indianapolis—Emily Morrow Home participated in the Made in America trade show, held here October 3-6. The event brought together 800 exhibitors and more than 30,000 attendees, forming a large network of industrial professionals, keynote speakers and consumers for one common goal: raising awareness for the economic, environmental and community impact of American manufacturing.

Emily Morrow Finkell, CEO and founder of Emily Morrow Home, was the official designer of the Made in America exhibition and was responsible for fashioning the stage for all productions held during the four-day show. On-stage events included numerous speakers, a Big & Rich country music concert, a celebration honoring U.S. military veterans and a closing prayer ceremony featuring Michael W. Smith.

Finkell was also involved in several room designs, which were displayed throughout the convention. Together, these rooms celebrated the beauty and quality of American-made products in the home.

Hardwoods and home-decor products from Emily Morrow Home were included in the living room:

Paddock from the Metropolitan Collection of Luxurious Hardwoods

Inspired by the paddocks of the Kentucky Derby, this hardwood is filled with American spirit. Its gray-brown striations are interlaced with light touches of creamy white cerusing. A matte finish and wire-brushed, hand detailing further accentuate its uptown style.

Using post-industrial, reclaimed hardwood, American OEM has handcrafted barn doors exclusively for Emily Morrow Home. For the living room, the barn doors were stained to match the Paddock hardwoods.

Wooden American flags, made from post-industrial reclaimed hardwood, were made exclusively for the Made in American trade show and were available to attendees.

Featured in the American living room was a multicolored loomed rug from American hand-weaver, Patricia Lukas. Also featured in the living was the Chatsworth Sofa from Aria Furniture Designs, a joint venture company funded by the Broyhill family from North Carolina.

“I designed the living room as the ultimate guide for living the American life,” said Finkell. “Every piece is exquisitely made by manufacturers that are dedicated to their craft and to the livelihood of the American worker. For me, the production of our hardwoods is just part of our American story. Our wood is naturally harvested from safe, domestically managed forests with timber that is grown following the Responsible Procurement Program guidelines. We sell our hardwoods through select flooring retailers throughout the nation that are also committed to following their American Dream.”