Laticrete realigns sales team to enhance customer experience

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of construction solutions for the building industry, has promoted Ron Nash to the newly formed position of senior vice president of sales and marketing and Sean Boyle to the newly formed position of vice president of market intelligence and channel management. The promotions are an integral part of the company’s multi-year restructuring to realign the sales teams to focus on specialized business segments that enrich the customer experience.

"The markets and clients we serve evolve rapidly,” said Edward Metcalf, Laticrete North America president and chief operating officer. “We must continually assess our approach to ensure all human and material assets are optimally allocated to anticipate and satisfy our customers' increasingly complex needs. Ron and Sean are proven, effective and energetic leaders. Both have made major contributions in keeping Laticrete and our clients relevant and competitive. These important organizational enhancements reflect ongoing improvements across many functions including product innovation, technology and marketing strategy. We are excited about the future and look forward to the immediate positive impact these leadership changes will bring to our innovation efforts."

Nash’s responsibilities will directly encompass the sales, marketing and technical services departments. His new role will optimize and align all outwardly directed activities and increase the focus on anticipating and meeting current and future customer needs.

Boyle will lead all corporate activities regarding the collection, interpretation and dissemination of market intelligence. He will work with Laticrete teams to identify the most effective approach for each sales channel, provide mentorship and guidance to the innovation team and offer insights into future marketing and sales planning.