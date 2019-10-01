Laticrete innovation on display at 2019 Concrete Decor Show

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete will be showcasing its latest product solutions at booth 223 at the Concrete Decor Show in Arlington, Texas. Show attendees will learn about Vapor Ban ER and SpartaCote Flex XPL as well as SpartaCote Flex XPL Low Gloss, a low gloss resinous floor coating to be released in early 2020.

“As a prominent leader in the concrete remediation and resinous flooring industries, innovation is the name of the game,” said Jeff Bonkiewicz, Laticrete channel manager. “Laticrete continually looks for ways to better serve our customers with new product offerings like the upcoming rapid-cure SpartaCote Flex XPL Low Gloss. The Concrete Decor Show is an opportunity for us to help our customers discover new ways they can use our products to solve problems, save time and produce long lasting results for their clients.”

Laticrete will team up with BC Decorative Concrete Supply, a leading source in Texas for decorative concrete materials, equipment sales, rentals and expert technical support, conducting live demonstrations at the show.

Vapor Ban ER

Vapor Ban ER is an ASTM F-3010 compliant, epoxy-based all-in-one moisture vapor barrier and primer that saves installers time and speeds up complete installations on the jobsite thanks to the products’ dual purpose. With a quick turnaround time, Vapor Ban ER is ready for both self-leveling underlayment and SpartaCote resinous flooring products in as little as three hours, often turning two-day installations into one.

SpartaCote Flex XPL

SpartaCote Flex XPL is a high solids, rapid cure, very low VOC and minimal odor resinous floor coating for both decorative and protective applications. Designed to be easier to work with than similar products on the market, SpartaCote Flex XPL allows contractors an easier and extended working time of 20 to 25 minutes and a better flow, thanks to the product’s low viscosity chemical makeup.

SpartaCote Flex XPL Low Gloss

The SpartaCote line of resinous flooring and decorative coating systems is expanding to offer customers a new low gloss option with SpartaCote Flex XPL Low Gloss. The rapid-curing product cures in as little as two hours and leaves a low gloss finish, providing end-users a choice when less sheen, less reflective and less dramatic flooring is desired. SpartaCote Flex XPL Low Gloss is designed to work with other SpartaCote coating systems, offering versatility and speed for installers and floor owners. The product is expected to launch in early 2020.