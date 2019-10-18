Kennedy launches Revolution Mills

Huntersville, N.C.—Residential carpet may be stagnant in a waterproof world, but don’t tell that to Charlie Kennedy. The longtime Gulistan and Phenix executive has launched Revolution Mills with a focus on innovation and performance.

Kennedy began his career at Bigelow in Greenville, S.C., before moving to Pinehurst, N.C., to begin working with JP Stevens, later named Gulistan. After more than 30 years in product development he became president. Five years later, he sold his interest and launched Phenix Flooring in Dalton.

Since its inception in 2016, Revolution Mills has strived for quality. The company currently offers high performance, soft solution-dyed polyester along with carpet tile and SPC. It is headquartered here, with product distribution out of Dalton.

Zach Kennedy, Charlie’s son, and his son-in-law, Chris Williams, run the day-to-day operations. Zach Kennedy, who heads up sales and marketing, most recently spent nearly 14 years at Phenix selling to national accounts, distributors and local dealers. Williams, who heads up the company’s operations, brings extensive knowledge to Revolution Mills from his 23 years at Lowe’s, notably serving as the hardwood flooring, area rug and paint merchant. His most recent role was overseeing Lowe’s global sourcing team while based in Shanghai.