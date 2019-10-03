Indusparquet taps new distribution partners for east coast

Miami—Indusparquet USA, a manufacturer of Brazilian hardwood flooring, has added two new distribution partners for their U.S. East Coast business. Indusparquet currently partners with JJ Haines for a majority of the eastern seaboard. Haines will remain in a dual distribution role.

Derr Flooring of Willow Grove, Pa., has been granted distribution rights for Virginia, Maryland, District of Columbia, eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. Custom Wholesale Floors, based in Jacksonville, Fla., will assume distribution rights in North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. These changes become effective October 1.

According to Jodie Doyle, Indusparquet’s VP of sales and marketing, the new distribution partners are a perfect fit for what the company represents today and also the changing vision for Indusparquet in 2020 and beyond. “We are a mature company inside a mature category, so the opportunity for Indusparquet to add two high-quality distributors like Derr and Custom Wholesale Floors is a huge bonus for what we are trying to accomplish,” she said. “Both companies are highly respected in their markets and take the wood business seriously. Their expertise and passion for hardwood and the category will enable our company to tell the new Indusparquet story.”

Rick Holden, chief operating officer at Derr Flooring, added, “[Indusparquet’s] commitment to manufacturing highest-quality products complements our philosophy of offering the best to our customer base. They have a tremendous commitment to producing environmentally responsible products, a major selling point we will present to customers. Additionally, we are proud that Indusparquet and Derr Flooring are both multi-generational, family-run businesses.”

Indusparquet has been making product changes to their running line offering, all centered around developing the species, visuals and quality that today’s American consumers demand. Their “Exotics Reimagined” campaign will be geared towards ensuring that the distributor, retailer and consumer all understand the unique benefits offered by exotic hardwood flooring and developing new looks that meet the demands of today’s new consumer.

Joe DuPree Jr., chief operating officer at Custom Wholesale Floors, noted the company’s hardwood flooring commonality with Indusparquet. “In today’s flooring world of replicating wood looks using non-wood materials, we are proud to offer Indusparquet’s ‘Real Hardwood Flooring’ to knowledgeable customers who want the real thing.”