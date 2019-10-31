Gerflor USA strengthens connection to environment with Linoleum Landscape collection

Chicago—Gerflor’s DLW Linoleum Landscape collectionhas become the latest in the company’s product portfolio to carry third-party verified, product-specific EPDs and HPDs—making it easier than ever to meet the most rigorous of green building requirements in healthcare, education and beyond.

“Designers, architects and end-users alike are looking for more-than-beautiful, high-quality, functional flooring,” said Jeff Krejsa, vice president of marketing & strategy, Gerflor USA. “They want to specify products they know they can trust. They’re also pushing to understand more about the product lifecycle while also needing to meet facilities’ growing demands for the best in design, durability, installation, acoustics and comfort. This is why Gerflor is so invested in meeting—and exceeding—industry certification benchmarks, for all of our products. We’re doing our part to contribute to a healthier, more sustainable built environment.”

In 2017, Gerflor became one of the first commercial flooring manufacturers to release product-specific EPDs for all of its product ranges. All of the company’s products—including the DLW Linoleum Landscape collection—carry product-specific EPDs, are REACH compliant and FloorScorecertified, meaning they have been independently third-party certified to comply with strict VOC emissions criteria. They contribute to earning LEED v4 credit in the Materials & Resources category, as well.

One of the industry’s few flooring options to boast nearly all of the major environmental product certifications, the DLW Linoleum Landscape collection also meets the Living Building Challenge criteria to carry the Declare label, the transparency platform and product database from The International Living Future Institute. In addition, the collection earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label.

The DLW Linoleum Landscape collection is made from 100% USDA-certified, biobased materials, including linseed oil, wood flour, limestone, jute, resin and all-natural color pigments. Each of the collection’s 43 colored designs are drawn from the earth’s landscapes: ocean blues, forest greens, sandy deserts, snowy mountains and more.

For more information, visit gerflorusa.com.