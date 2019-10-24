Flower pressings inspire Patcraft’s latest carpet tile

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has launched its newest carpet tile collection, Subtle Impressions. Inspired by delicate flower pressings created by Patcraft’s award-winning design team, this collection offers vibrant texture and color.

To create variety within the pressings, the design team shipped in hundreds of flowers, varying in type and selected for their saturation and intensity of color. This natural design process was then paired with a novel yarn technique to create an innovative production process, unique to Subtle Impressions.

“We explored contrast through mixed weight threads that produced a highly textured surface, and this combination of yarn provided dynamic color and increased texture,” said Shannon Cochran, vice president of creative and design for Patcraft. “We found that three yarns blended together looked like watercolor, offering more variation in hue and saturation than a two-tone color.”

To blend color palettes, Patcraft designers grouped petals, stems, and leaves together and transferred the pigment from each to cloth, using various tools to extract color. Playing with fragments of the subtle markings left behind by the petals, they used outlines and shadows to create scale and contrast. The artwork was then digitally rendered to capture vibrant colors and patterns within the collection.

“The natural dyes from the petals produced diffused watercolor designs that influenced the final patterns for Subtle Impressions, not only through color but also through texture,” Cochran said. “The way the color shifted within the flower pressings led us to explore tonal hues that worked in harmony to create a gradient scale. Referring back to the pressings, we combined negative space with fallen petals and experimented with larger scale for statement pieces. The color gradation affects scale, allowing designers to choose the color and saturation they need to create transition throughout a space.”

Subtle Impressions is available in three 12 x 48-inch carpet tile patterns with multiple constructions to meet a variety of design visuals and price points. Constructed with Eco Solution Q Nylon and EcoWorx backing, Subtle Impressions is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver. Products are backed with lifetime warranties against stain, colorfastness to light, static and abrasive wear for maximum performance and appearance retention.