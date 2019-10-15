Flooring Markets announces three regional markets for 2020

Atlanta—Flooring Markets, the premier regional flooring market producer, has scheduled three regional markets for 2020 to be held here, Dallas and Biloxi. The markets will showcase the latest flooring products and trends and provide attendees networking opportunities. In 2019, the combined markets featured 400 premium brands across nearly 150,000 square feet of exhibition space and attracted more than 4,000 attendees.

Flooring Markets are focused, easy-to-navigate events where buyers and sellers can spend quality time to meet and conduct business, all while experiencing the dynamic locations where the markets are held.

“Buyers appreciate the close-by regional markets because they experience all the newest products from leading brands, installation techniques and hands-on demonstrations to stimulate their profits in a more intimate setting than a typical massive show,” said Lori Kisner, president and founder of Flooring Markets. “We are delighted that the 2020 shows will attract even more top exhibitors and attendees.”

The Southeast Flooring Market is to be held here, January 7-8, 2020 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. The market will feature more than 70 exhibitors and expects at least 1,300 attendees.

The Southwest Flooring Market is to be held in Dallas, January 9-10, 2020 at the AT&T Stadium. The market is eight times larger than 2019 and will feature upwards of 80 exhibitors showing more than 400 flooring brands. Attendees in excess of 2,500 are expected at the market.

The Gulf Coast Flooring Market is to be held in Biloxi, February 13-14, 2020 at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center. The market will feature more than 40 exhibitors and expects at least 1,250 attendees.

Exhibitors at the regional flooring markets include top manufacturers, distributors, technology providers and service providers. Attendees typically include flooring retailers, builders and remodelers, installers, contractors and architects.