FCICA shows it cares for veterans in need

Atlanta—The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) and the Successors (members 40 and younger) held a drive at its mid-year meeting last month in support of the Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO). FCICA and the Successors collected materials for care packages in support of U.S. veterans. In addition, 10% of proceeds collected from raffle ticket sales were also donated to the cause.

The drive was facilitated with the assistance of The Packaged Good, an organization that provides a fun, inspirational environment where kids and community groups can decorate and personalize care packages and create craft projects for people in need.

Established in 2008, VEO’s mission is to provide housing, supportive services, job training and placement to veterans on their journey to an empowered life. Since its founding, VEO has served more than 2,000 homeless veterans. VEO is working to create a more humane world where poverty is alleviated for veterans, our communities are supportive of the needs of veterans and that all veterans can develop their full potential.

FCICA, headquartered in West Bloomfield, Mich., is the resource for premier commercial flooring contractors. For more information, visit fcica.com or call 248.661.5015.