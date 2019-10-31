Expanded opportunities at Las Vegas Market, The International Surface Event

Las Vegas—Benefiting the retail and design community, Las Vegas Market and The International Surface Event announced a partnership for the upcoming markets in January 2020. The collaborative effort provides buyers with free and continuous shuttle service between the two market’s exhibit venues—the World Market Center Las Vegas and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center—on Jan. 28-29, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., as well as free access to both events. Qualified registrations are free, although attendees will be required to register separately for each show.

Las Vegas Market is a world-class experience that’s simple, efficient, and exciting for exhibitors, designers and buyers. Explore and source from over 4,300 complimentary resources in furniture, home décor and gift products on the Las Vegas Market state-of-the-art campus located in downtown Las Vegas, just a 15-minute ride away from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center where The International Surface Event exhibition is being held.

“Las Vegas Market is delighted to partner with The International Surface Event and its three major floor coverings tradeshows to provide marketgoers with new shopping opportunities within related product categories,” said Dorothy Belshaw, executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer for International Market Centers. “This collaboration will bring more visitors to Las Vegas Market and provide our tenants with new potential sources of business, new channels of retail distribution and new connections with buyers.”

Each January, industry from around the globe flocks to Las Vegas for market at The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo. TISE is a discovery for the senses as thousands of surface material brands are presented in over 800 exhibit spaces offering their newest product launches, expanded product lines, equipment innovations, tools and technology, the latest in installation techniques and so much more—all across an expanse of over 1 million square feet of facility incorporating exhibits, show features, product showrooms, demonstrations and educational opportunities.

“TISE’s vision is to create a space where buyers and sellers gather to purchase products, gain design inspiration, and develop their businesses,” said Dana Hicks, Show Director, The International Surface Event. “The Las Vegas Market expands this opportunity for retailers and designers through this collaboration. TISE and LVM are two crucial events for retail and design industry professionals. This opportunity to extend their buying and sourcing possibilities concurrently in Las Vegas, while facilitating cross shopping by buyers in related home product categories, adds­­ convenience and saves valuable time. We look forward to hosting Las Vegas Market attendees at TISE 2020.”

Winter 2020 Las Vegas Market runs Jan. 26-30, 2020, at World Market Center Las Vegas, and The International Surface Event runs Jan. 27-30, 2020, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. For more information, visit intlsurfaceevent.com/en/lasvegasmarket.

