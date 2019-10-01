DriTac introduces 2000 Vertical adhesive

Clifton, N.J.—DriTac Flooring Products has launched DriTac 2000 Vertical, a polymer-based adhesive designed for interior wall applications. This instant-grab adhesive provides superior bond strength for the vertical installation of hardwood flooring, hardwood stair treads, caps and risers, large panels, wallboards, mirrors, chair rails, windowsills and more. DriTac 2000 will adhere to a multitude of vertical surfaces without slippage, eliminating the need for secondary support on the majority of applications.

DriTac has produced American-made, full-spread wood and resilient flooring adhesives for over 60 years. DriTac’s extensive experience in producing premium-grade flooring adhesives led directly to the introduction of this vertical flooring installation solution. Vertical boasts a robust, instant-green strength that can be applied from 0° F to 105° F, and does not shrink, crack or peel. DriTac 2000 is available in 9.5 fl. oz. plastic cartridges complete with a detachable ‘V’ notch dispensing top, which helps provide for a hassle-free application. This full-bodied adhesive can be applied with DriTac’s new high-gear ratio cartridge adhesive manual dispensing gun. Vertical affords the “green” community a low-VOC solution with no offensive odors.

“The performance characteristics of this product are outstanding,” said David Clarkson, vice president sales, Eastern U.S. - adhesives. “The decorative vertical application segment of the market has grown exponentially in recent years and this heavy-duty adhesive carries a tenacious bond strength that can handle the most demanding interior wall installations.”

For more information, contact John Lio by email or call 973.614.9000 ext. 243, or visit: DriTac.com.