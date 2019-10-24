Domotex USA, ASID partner for 2020 show

Chicago—Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), the organizer of Domotex USA , announced that the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) has entered into a partnership with HFUSA to develop and host six CEU educational sessions during the second annual Domotex USA trade show. ASID prepares its members to excel in the dynamic and evolving interior design profession by offering programs, networks and advocacy to its 13,500 interior design professional members, 5,500 student members and 6,000 industry partner representatives across 350 chapters.

“We look forward to engaging with the Domotex USA interior designer audience and assisting them in building their skills and knowledge with information they can apply immediately to enhance their current practice,” said Randy Fiser, Hon. FASID, ASID CEO. “ASID believes that design impacts lives and will support that belief by offering quality, curated educational sessions that build the practice and process of designers, and in turn, will lead to more successful, mission-driven design work.”

For its six CEU-approved educational sessions, ASID will source topics from ASID members and will select recommended topics that closely map the association’s education programs model. Each educational session topic and speaker will be announced later this year.

All ASID members will receive complimentary access to the Domotex USA 2020 trade show and will secure a $20 fee discount when registering to attend ASID educational sessions. Each session will feature top interior design professionals who excel in the session topic developed specifically for the show.

“We are thrilled that ASID has entered into a partnership with Domotex USA,” said Donna Busse, show director of Domotex USA at HFUSA. The Society’s influence and commitment to advancing interior design professionals and their practice will expand Domotex USA’s reach within the interior design community across America.”

Visit Domotex USA 2020 for more information on the upcoming show and register to attend at domotexusa.com/reg/.