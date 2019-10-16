Daltile launches porcelain pavers, coordinating tile

Louisville, Ky.—Daltile officially launched its new Tread line of 2cm outdoor porcelain pavers this week at the Hardscapes North America (HNA) tradeshow, held here. Also featured are Daltile outdoor vertical porcelain tiles that coordinate with Tread products to create stunning outdoor living spaces.

Daltile’s new Tread program offers the looks of wood, quartzite, assorted stone, slate, French limestone and Belgian bluestone in durable porcelain pavers that are said to be fade-proof, stain-proof, scratch-resistant, fade-resistant, fire-resistant and slip-resistant.

“In recent years we have seen the continued growth of outdoor living spaces, signifying that this trend is here to stay,” said Phil Graves, sales director for Daltile. “Porcelain tile is well-suited for outdoor areas, due to the unsurpassed durability of the material and its inherent ability to withstand the harshest of conditions. Porcelain is also easy to maintain, outperforming many other outdoor materials.”

The new Tread Porcelain Paver program is made up of six collections, including two new assortments and four popular existing collections. New for 2019 are Commissary and Assemble. Commissary brings the rustic beauty of natural wood to exterior floors and is available as 24 x 24 or 16 x 48 porcelain pavers. The Assemble assortment of porcelain pavers offers unique, stone-look visuals for a contemporary, modern offering. Available in a large-format, 32 x 32 paver, Assemble can be coordinated with the new Assemble interior flooring tiles to create a seamless look from indoors to outdoors.

The existing porcelain paver collections that are now part of the Tread line include Ambassador, Diplomacy, Delegate and Dignitary. Ambassador is inspired by fine-grained quartzite found in the Swiss Alps, and is available in a 16 x 48 size and two distinct colors. Deftly delivering the quiet strength and visual beauty of quarried Belgian bluestone, Diplomacy is available in two hues. Two sizes of porcelain pavers–24 x 24 and 20 x 40–pair with a coordinating brick-joint mosaic and trim package. Delegate is a sedimentary slate-inspired design offering a rich graphic with depth and gentle color movement, available in a 20 x 40 size. The 24 x 24 Dignitary replicates French limestone embedded with fossil layers and natural veins.

“Our new Daltile Tread Porcelain Paver collections are by far the best-looking outdoor paving materials on the market today,” said Laura Grilli, lead product designer for Daltile. “Combining our porcelain pavers with their coordinating vertical porcelain tiles easily creates outdoor living spaces that are every bit as luxurious and high-style as today’s indoor living spaces.”

Assemble, Ambassador, Diplomacy, Delegate and Dignitary offer coordinating vertical porcelain tiles and mosaics, ideal to use as the feature wall behind an outdoor barbecue, the backsplash of an outdoor kitchen or the face of an outdoor fireplace, creating a cohesive look in exterior living spaces.