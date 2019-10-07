Dal-Tile to offer new warranty program for TCAA-certified installs

Dallas, Texas—Dal-Tile will launch a program nationwide to provide longer warranties to customers on products that are installed by Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA) Trowel of Excellence-certified contractors.

The Trowel of Excellence certification is granted by the TCAA and verifies that a member TCAA tile installation contractor or company consistently performs the highest level of quality installations, demonstrates integrity and superior business practices and is committed to the betterment of the tile industry.

Dal-Tile is offering end users a 5-year ceramic tile warranty and a 10-year warranty on porcelain products installed by a TCAA Trowel of Excellence certified contractor. “These are outstanding warranties that no other tile manufacturer in the industry is offering to our industry’s TCAA certified contractors,” said John Cousins, senior vice president, Dal-Tile Corporation. “The warranties apply to Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean products when installed in accordance with approved installation systems. One of the greatest challenges for the tile industry is the shortage of qualified installers. As the industry stalwart, Dal-Tile believes in setting up our industry’s installation leaders for even greater success. These warranties not only make today’s TCAA Trowel of Excellence-certified contractors’ businesses more profitable, but they incentivize other installers to earn the TCAA Trowel of Excellence certification that represents proven excellence in craftsmanship. Dal-Tile is committed to continuing our legacy of equipping the installer community for success.”

Lucinda Noel, executive director, TCAA, noted Dal-Tile's industry-leading efforts to support qualified labor. “Dal-Tile has been a longtime leader in promoting qualified labor within the ceramic tile industry, and this is just another way of continuing with that quest for excellence in installation via a method that will benefit the owner, the certified contractor and the entire industry. When tile is installed per industry standards, by qualified/certified contractors, it will stand the test of time and serve to promote the use of our industry’s materials. We are excited for our TCAA Trowel of Excellence-certified contractors and the increased business that this new warranty program can facilitate as architects and owners become more aware of the benefits of specifying qualified labor.”