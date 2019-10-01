Dal-Tile supports WIRC annual conference

Dallas—For the fifth consecutive year, Dal-Tile Corporation has served as a lead sponsor of the Women In Residential Construction’s (WIRC) annual conference. This gathering is attended by female building and renovation professionals from across the country, including builders, interior designers, architects and contractors. The most recent WIRC event was held Sept. 25-27 in Arizona.

“Dal-Tile is always grateful for the opportunity to participate in such a meaningful and prestigious event, with this very special group of female professionals,” said Sue Dissinger, builder sales manager, Dal-Tile Corporation. “One of the neatest things about Dal-Tile’s sponsorship is showing our support and appreciation for the women in the construction industry. Women are amazing business people, great listeners, effective multi-taskers, and they typically don’t take business for granted—working hard to earn it. Women are a tremendous asset to the residential construction and renovation industry.”