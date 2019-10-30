Crossville’s Story Teller combines age-old graining, digital technology

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville, Inc. has launched its new Story Teller porcelain tile collection. This unique wood-look collection captures the graining effect achieved through the antique art of cerusing with modern digital technology to provide a mirrored, light-and-dark woodgrain appearance. Cerusing is a 16th-century contrasting technique developed to highlight the graining of wood, yet its stunning effects are as current today as when they were first discovered long ago.

“Story Teller has a key story to tell,” said Scott Jones, Crossville director of product development. “Apart from being a beautiful and very realistic wood in porcelain tile, it also works as four color pairs. These are light and dark versions of tones inspired by cerusing and reverse cerusing. If a designer wanted, Story Teller offers built-in coordination for wall-to-floor or floor-to-floor transitions.”

Each of Story Teller’s four pairs of colorways—Satiric and Serious, Falsity and Fact, Villain and Hero, and Evil and Good—is designed to reflect the pale and deepened tonalities generated by this cerusing process. The contrasts offer visual transitions between floors and walls and strike a unique balance in design.

Story Teller comes in a 6 x 48-inch plank tile size that is ideal for creating a variety of custom tile patterns. Designers may also incorporate the collection’s standard 2 x 2-inch square mosaic or the 1 x 6-inch brick mosaic to add interest to any design. Additionally, the covebase and bullnose trim finish installations in style.

Responsibly manufactured in the U.S., Story Teller is suitable for interior floors and walls and covered exterior walls in commercial and residential settings. It’s a certified porcelain product and GreenSquared certified.

For more information, visit crossvilleinc.com.