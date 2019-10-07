Consolidated Carpet to acquire Vortex Commercial Flooring assets

New York—Consolidated Carpet has purchased the assets of Vortex Commercial Flooring of Chicago. The transaction, which according to Consolidated Carpet will close no later than Nov. 1, 2019, combines two of the largest, unionized floor covering contractors in the industry.

Consolidated Carpet, founded in 1943 and now under third generation family leadership, is a leading floor covering contractor in the New York City marketplace serving both local and national clientele. It recently celebrated its 75th year in business. “Acquiring the assets of Vortex will provide us a solid platform to expand the scope of our tried and true sales and operations model into one of the most significant commercial marketplaces in the country,” said David T. Meberg, president and CEO of Consolidated Carpet. “The scale of our combined operation, as well as the sharing of our best practices, technology and support services, will fuel our growth and expand our market share in the evolving commercial flooring industry.”

Vortex, founded in 1989, is a leading floor covering contractor in the Midwest region, with offices in both Chicago and Addison, Ill. It has grown steadily since its founding by focusing on the public education and corporate market segments. “We are thrilled to become a part of the Consolidated family, increase our scale, leverage our buying power and optimize our technology to elevate the standard of commercial flooring services in the Midwest,” said Randy Rich, current co-president of Vortex. “Our vision of the future is clearly defined as we look to continually expand and deliver an exceptional experience to our clientele.”

A new business entity, Consolidated Flooring of Chicago, LLC. (CFC), will be formed by Consolidated Carpet and operate under its parent holding company, according to the company. Meberg said Rich will lead CFC as its president, along with Kristy Burlingame as executive vice president. Both Rich and Burlingame will resign from their positions at Vortex effective the closing date of the transaction. The new management team will be further developed as the transition evolves.

Both companies are members of Starnet and INSTALL Warranty Certified Contractors.